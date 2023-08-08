Derry not hosting Clipper Round the World Yacht Race in 2024
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which sees amateur teams sail around the globe for a year, will not be returning to Londonderry in 2024.
The race sees teams travel 40,000 nautical miles (74,080km) and stop at various locations around the world.
Derry and Strabane District Council confirmed they were in talks with race organisers for Derry to be a host port next year but this did not materialise.
The race has been a key feature of the Foyle Maritime Festival over the years.
The maritime festival focuses on Derry's rich maritime heritage and attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Derry's quay every year.
In a statement, the council said its partnership with the coveted yacht race dates back to 2010 and has had a "catalytic impact" on Derry's reputation for hosting festivals and for attracting global visitors.
"The city is one of the longest-running host ports on the race's schedule having hosted the stopover on five separate occasions," a council spokesperson said.
"It is widely regarded as the highlight of the crews' 11 month trek around the planet.
"Council will now work on ways to build on the Maritime Festival's success with a new narrative that retains the event's international profile and builds on the positive impact it has had on the local economy."
Clipper Ventures managing director Laura Ayres said the city has been "one of the most coveted stops on our race route" in previous years.
"Together with Derry City and Strabane District Council we have created a long-lasting legacy with the local community at the heart of this," Ms Ayres said.
"The welcome we receive in the city has always been a highlight for our staff and race crew.
"We are of course disappointed we couldn't reach a mutual agreement which would enable us to return on the next edition but hope to be part of the magnificent Foyle Maritime Festival in the future."
The last Clipper Race, which began in 2019, was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before finishing in March 2022.
Some of the host cities already confirmed for the 2024 yacht race include Portsmouth in the south coast of England, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, Zhuhai in China, and Punta Del Este in Uruguay.