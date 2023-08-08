PSNI: Major data breach identifies thousands of officers
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been involved in what appears to be a major data breach involving thousands of officers and staff.
In response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request, it has mistakenly divulged information on its employees.
Details include the names of officers and civilian personnel, where they are based and their roles.
The FoI had asked for a breakdown of all staff rank and grades.
But as well as releasing a table containing the number of people holding positions such as constable, a spreadsheet was included.
This contained the surnames of more than 10,000 individuals, their initials and other data.
It appears to cover everyone within the PSNI, from chief constable Simon Byrne down.
It does not include any private addresses.
BBC News NI understands the contents of the FoI have been seen by current and former staff.
The PSNI has been approached for comment.