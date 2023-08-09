Stormont stalemate: Irish PM Leo Varadkar to meet parties over impasse
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar will meet NI political leaders in Belfast later.
It comes after he accused Westminster of a lack of co-operation.
There has been no devolved government since February 2022 when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew.
Mr Varadkar called on the UK government to ensure the two administrations could "work hand-in-glove and apply both pressure and support - in a co-ordinated way".
He said a closer partnership was crucial to restoring power sharing.
But Mr Varadkar told the Financial Times there had been a reluctance in Downing Street to "go down that route".
Relations between London and Dublin have improved since their post-Brexit slump.
Nevertheless, these comments show this is a work in progress.
The Northern Ireland Office rejected the taoiseach's criticism.
"The UK and Irish governments have long agreed to co-operation in line with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, including through the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference," said an NIO spokesperson.
"The UK government firmly believes that the three-stranded approach set out in the agreement offers the best route to securing the timely restoration of the NI institutions, and our commitment to it remains unchanged."
Northern Ireland's power-sharing government collapsed in February 2022 over the DUP's opposition to post-Brexit trade rules.
Unionist politicians argue post-Brexit trading arrangements undermine Northern Ireland's position in the UK.
Nationalist party Sinn Féin won the largest number of seats in elections three months later, but no new executive could be formed due to the DUP's ongoing boycott.
Mr Varadkar said his conversations with the UK government and the Stormont parties still gave him hope that the executive could be revived this autumn.
But he admitted: "It is more hope than expectation at this stage, to be frank."
Who will meet Leo Varadkar?
The taoiseach is expected to meet Sinn Féin vice-president - Northern Ireland's would-be first minister - Michelle O'Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in what will be Sir Jeffrey's first public engagement since claiming some in his own ranks were briefing against the party.
Mr Varadkar will also meet the leader of the Alliance Party Naomi Long and Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie, as well as the Social Democratic ad Labour Party's Matthew O'Toole.
He's also expected to meet business leaders, as well as representatives of Linfield Football Club and the Gaelic Athletic Association.