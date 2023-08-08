Londonderry: House targeted in 'reckless' arson attack
A house has been damaged in an arson attack in Londonderry.
Police and crews from the Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service attended the incident in Bonds Street on Monday at about 23:00 BST.
A window was broken and an accelerant was used to start the blaze, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
The house in the Waterside area of the city was unoccupied at the time of the incident and there are no reports of any injuries.
"This was a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences," Det Sgt Gingell has said.
"The fire, which is being investigated as arson, could have spread and we could be dealing with a very different situation today."