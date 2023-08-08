Carrickfergus: Masked gang armed with hammers assault dog walker
- Published
A man was assaulted by a gang of masked men armed with hammers and bats in County Antrim last month, police have said.
The attack happened in Fergus Avenue, Carrickfergus, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday 30 July.
The man had been walking his dog when he was approached by approximately six men who were all dressed in black.
He sustained injuries to his legs, arms and foot and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, has been asked to contact police.