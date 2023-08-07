Three teens charged after north Belfast assault
Three teenage boys have been charged after an assault in north Belfast in which a man suffered head injuries.
An 18-year-old man was attacked in Limestone Road at about 12:30 BST on Sunday and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, are due to appear at court on Friday 1 September.
They are charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police want anyone who has information about the incident to contact them.