Derry: Material removed from Galliagh bonfire site
Material has been removed from a controversial bonfire site in Londonderry.
For several months, young people in the Galliagh area of Derry have been collecting for a bonfire on 15 August.
There was a police presence on Monday morning as wooden pallets and other items were being removed from the site by contractors.
Police said officers were "present to prevent a breach of the peace and ensure the safety of everyone".
She said the materials had been removed by contractors employed by the Department for Communities (DfC).
The material was being gathered close to homes on a large green space owned by the department.
There had been concerns among residents and community workers about anti-social behaviour linked to the bonfire.
BBC News NI has contacted the DfC for comment.
In 2012 the removal of material at a bonfire site in Galliagh sparked three nights of riots.
The previous year, a senior priest in Derry, Fr Michael Canny, condemned bonfires across the city, including in the Galliagh area, as "a nuisance".
Earlier this month, it was announced that a controversial bonfire in the city's Bogside on 15 August could be cancelled and replaced with a music event.