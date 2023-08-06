Teens arrested over 'sectarian hate crime' in Belfast
Three teenage boys have been arrested after an assault in north Belfast, which police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.
It was reported that an 18-year-old man was attacked on Limestone Road at about 12:30 BST on Sunday.
He went to hospital for treatment to head injuries.
The three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, are accused of assault causing actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police want anyone who has information about the incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.