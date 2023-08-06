Tyrone dog deaths: USPCA offers reward after remains found in lake
- Published
An animal charity is offering a £500 reward after two dogs were found tied together and weighed down at a lake in County Tyrone.
Officers said they received a report at about 19:00 BST on Friday.
The Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said it was offering a cash reward for information leading to a successful conviction.
It said the animals were German Shepherds and were weighed down "with a dumbbell".
USPCA Chief Executive, Nora Smith, said she was "appalled to see such barbaric abuse".
"Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder of the many challenges we are facing with regards to animal welfare in Northern Ireland," she added.
Police said the dogs were removed from the lake and taken to a local vet where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.
The animal welfare charity is appealing to members of the public with any information to come forward immediately and alert the PSNI.