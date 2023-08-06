Acid attack in east Belfast leaves man with serious burns
- Published
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in an acid attack in east Belfast.
It happened in Sunwich Street at about 18.30 BST on Saturday.
The victim received burns to his upper body and face and is in a serious condition in hospital.
Police said the man was being followed by a car. When he stopped his own vehicle a number of people got out of their car and one of them threw the liquid over him.
One of the suspects also smashed the rear window of the victim's car with a blunt object.
The suspects then fled the scene.
Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment to the man who taken to hospital for treatment to his burns.