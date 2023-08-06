Féile an Phobail crowd sings tribute to Sinéad O'Connor

Boyzlife stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden perform to thousands of people as the sun sets at their Féile an Phobail concertKevin Scott
A stunning sunset provided the backdrop to the '80s-and-'90s gig at Féile an Phobail on Saturday night

Thousands of people have sung along to a rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U in a tribute to the late Irish singer during a concert in west Belfast.

The '80s-and-'90s-themed event at Falls Park on Saturday night was part of this summer's Féile an Phobail.

There were emotional scenes as DJ Johnny Hero led the crowd in a singalong to O'Connor's biggest hit days after her death at the age of 56.

This year marks the 35th Féile.

The 11-day festival will bring over 100 Irish traditional sessions to various parts of the city, as well as other music acts and culture and sports events.

"Féile are doing a great job in pushing the Irish traditional music sessions all over Belfast," said musician Brendan Quinn.

Kevin Scott
People got into the spirit of the '80s-and-'90s-themed concert, which is one of many events at this year's Féile

"It's actually happening in over 50 venues and I think over 80 musicians involved so it's a massive project."

The festival, which started in 1988 as a response to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, has had its biggest crowds to date in the years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers hope this year will set another attendance record.

Kevin Scott
Boyzlife star Keith Duffy - formerly a member of Boyzone - was mobbed by fans as he joined them at the front row

On Thursday evening former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke at St Mary's University College on Falls Road as part of the festival, while the Féile Carnival parade took place on Saturday.

Saturday night's big gig at Falls Park included a performance from Boyzlife, consisting of Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, former members of Irish boybands Boyzone and Westlife respectively.

The music continues on Sunday evening when one Northern Ireland's most famous performers Phil Coulter takes to the stage at St Comgall's on Divis Street.

Kevin Scott
Boyzlife duo Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden received a surprise gift from an adoring fan as they performed at Féile an Phobail

On Sunday afternoon a Teddy Bears Picnic was held in Dunville Park, with a petting zoo, stalls and entertainment for children.

All attendees needed was packed lunch, a blanket, Teddy Bear, and of course its owner.

Children Ava and John were selling homemade bracelets and sweet traybakes.

Ava and John (left) and Mimi, Sally and Finbo (right) were selling homemade jewellery and buns at the Teddy Bears Picnic

"My mummy's cousin taught me how to make the bracelets," said Ava.

"I'm having so much fun," said John who was selling homemade brownies, cookies and caramel squares.

"My dad and my grandpa know how to make them and they don't take long to make," he said.

Circus performers provided the entertainment at the picnic at Dunville Park

Young picnicker Finbo said the thing she enjoyed most about the day was the birds of prey that were there: "I want to see the peregrine falcon."

Mimi and Sally, who were also selling items at a stall, are due to perform later on Sunday in a play with the organisation Project Children.

"I am so excited," said Sally.

Teddy bears of all kinds - including this first-aider bear - enjoyed the picnic on Sunday afternoon

