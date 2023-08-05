Police investigate after dogs found in Tyrone lake

The dogs' bodies were found at a lake off Carricklongfield Road on Friday evening

Two dogs have been found weighted down in the water at a lake in County Tyrone, police have said.

An investigation has started into the incident at Carricklongfield Road in Aughnacloy.

Officers said they received a report at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

Police said the dogs were removed from the lake and taken to a local vet where a post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

"We are engaging with the local dog warden," PSNI Insp Hughes added.

Police have asked anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

