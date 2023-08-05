Derry: Men charged over flat fire and injured man
- Published
Two men have been charged after a man was found injured at a Londonderry roundabout and a flat was targeted in an alleged arson attack.
The men, aged 28 and 29, were charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charges relate to a fire at a flat in Duddys Court and the discovery of the injured man in Galliagh.
Both men are to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 10:45 BST on Thursday.
It caused smoke damage to the property but there were no reports of any injuries.
Police said a man was found injured before 01:00 on Friday at the roundabout in the cityside.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with facial injuries.