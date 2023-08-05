Ballyholme Beach: Water cleared for bathing after E. coli tests
The water at Ballyholme Beach in Bangor in County Down has been ruled safe for bathers, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has said.
On Friday, a number of beaches in north Down were cleared for being below the acceptable threshold for E. coli.
However, Ballyholme was found to be close to the threshold, leading to further tests.
DAERA said those samples were reported "well below" the action threshold.
On Thursday, warning signage had been put in place at Brompton, Ballyholme, Donaghadee and Crawfordsburn beaches.
There was also a sign at Helen's Bay, but DAERA said this was put up in error.
On Saturday, the department said the advice was to avoid bathing during prolonged or heavy rainfall, and for up to 48 hours after such weather.
A yellow weather warning for rain had been in place for large parts of Northern Ireland on Saturday morning, due to Storm Antoni, with heavy rainfall overnight and during the morning.
This warning came to an end at 11:00 BST.
It comes after Northern Ireland had its wettest July on record, with Met Office figures dating back to 1836.