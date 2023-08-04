Derry: Police investigate flat fire and injured man link
Two men have been arrested in Londonderry after a man was found injured at a roundabout and a flat was targeted in a suspected arson attack.
Detectives believe the fire at a flat in Duddys Court in the Waterside area of the city and the discovery of the injured man in Galliagh may be linked.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 10:45 BST on Thursday.
It caused smoke damage to the property but there were no reports of any injuries.
The police said a man was found injured before 01:00 BST on Friday at the Galliagh roundabout in the cityside.
Both officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
Two men, aged 28 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of offences, including arson endangering life with intent and grievous bodily harm with intent.
The police have appealed for anyone with information about both incidents to come forward.