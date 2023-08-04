Michael McMonagle: Ex-Sinn Féin press officer in court on child sex charges
A former Sinn Féin aide has appeared in court on child sex abuse charges after failing to appear earlier this week.
Michael McMonagle failed to attend a court hearing at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and an arrest warrant was issued by the judge.
It later emerged he had been taken to hospital and he was arrested on Thursday.
The 41-year-old denies three charges relating to alleged offences between 1 May 2020 and 18 August 2021.
Mr McMonagle, from Limewood Street in Londonderry, is charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.
He is also charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and with attempting to make a child look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity.
Mr McMonagle appeared in the dock at Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry and spoke to confirm his name and address on Friday.
A PSNI officer told the court he could connect the accused to the charges and said police had concerns about bail being granted.
A defence solicitor said his client meant no disrespect to the court by failing to appear on Wednesday and takes the matter "very seriously". He assured the court his client would attend court in the future.
Mr McMonagle worked for a time as a newspaper journalist in Derry before being employed as a Sinn Féin press officer in the north west.
He was also an adviser for the party at Stormont for a number of years.
In a statement on Wednesday, Sinn Féin said that as soon as it became aware of his arrest, he was "immediately suspended from employment and party membership".
District Judge Barney McElholm released Mr McMonagle on bail with conditions to appear again on September 14.