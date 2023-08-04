Derry: Vandalism of rainbow crossing treated as hate crime
The police in Londonderry are treating damage done to a rainbow crossing linking two of the city's most famous landmarks as a hate crime.
They said what appears to be white paint was daubed across the crossing at the Foyle embankment.
The pedestrian crossing was unveiled in 2021 and links the Guildhall to the Peace Bridge.
The vandalism has caused anger and revulsion across the city and district, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell has said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today, Mr Farrell said this incident looked "deliberate and intentional" and said those responsible were "bitter and twisted".
'A cherished Derry landmark'
"Someone left their house in the dark of night with the intention of going to that rainbow crossing to damage, deface it and destroy it," he said.
"It is a cherished Derry landmark that shows support and solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community and is one of the first of its kind on the island of Ireland."
Local LGBTQIA+ activist Shá Gillespie said the majority of people in the city do not tolerate such actions.
"This is a beautiful and welcoming city and the rainbow crossing is a part of that as well," Shá said.
"I get so many messages from people saying how lovely and colourful it is to walk over, so I just can't imagine what goes through someone's head to do something like that."
Shá said anyone with information about the incident should bring it to the police.