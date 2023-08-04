Northern Ireland secretary to talk revenue raising with Jayne Brady
The Northern Ireland secretary will meet the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady later to discuss options for raising more public revenue.
It comes after Chris Heaton-Harris requested information from civil servants about the issue in June.
He set a budget for Stormont in April for this financial year.
Since then, he has held out the prospect of introducing things such as water charges but has said he wants finances on a "surer footing".
Mr Heaton-Harris will also discuss Ms Brady's draft programme for a future executive, which she has been working on with the Stormont parties for the best part of a year.
The secretary of state had said back in June that he was "keen to explore super parity measures including water charges, prescription charges and tuition fees".
He said while he currently does not have powers to impose the introduction of water charges and other proposals, he would "not rule out anything for the future" if there remains no executive in place.