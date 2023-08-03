Michael McMonagle: Former Sinn Féin press officer arrested
A former Sinn Féin press officer who failed to appear in court to face child sex abuse charges has been arrested.
Michael McMonagle spent the night in hospital after failing to turn up in court on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, he was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital from his home in Limewood Street in Londonderry.
A warrant for his arrest was issued when he failed to appear in court. On Thursday, police confirmed they had arrested a 41-year-old man.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said he was detained on a bench warrant.
Mr McMonagle faces three charges relating to alleged offences between May 2020 and August 2021.
The 41-year-old is charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.
He is also charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and with attempting to make a child look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity.
A defence solicitor said his client had told him that he had a flat tyre and that he would be making his way to the court.
Later, when the case was up for mention again, the solicitor told the court that he had been unsuccessful in contacting the accused.
District Judge Barney McElholm then issued an arrest warrant, saying: "He needs to come in here and have the charges put to him."
'Immediately suspended'
Mr McMonagle worked for a time as a newspaper journalist in Derry before being employed as a Sinn Féin press officer in the north west.
He was also an adviser for the party at Stormont for a number of years.
In a statement on Wednesday, Sinn Féin said that as soon as it became aware of his arrest, he was "immediately suspended from employment and party membership".