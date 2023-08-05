First Portrush Pride rally a 'monumental moment'
The hometown of gay rights campaigner Mark Ashton will host its first Pride rally on Saturday.
Mark Ashton grew up in Portrush, County Antrim, before moving to London in 1978.
He was a leading figure in the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) group during the 1984 miners' strike.
Mark Ashton died in 1987 aged 26; a plaque was dedicated to him in London and a garden in memory of him was built in Paris.
A campaign to erect a memorial in Portrush has been ongoing.
Plans were approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2021 but a memorial has yet to be put in place.
Riley McCahon is the chair of the Causeway Pride committee which was established this year.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme, they said it was a significant step forward for Portrush to have its first Pride.
"Given that it is Mark Ashton's hometown - it seems ridiculous that there hasn't been a Pride already on the north coast."
They said the rally will be small with the intention of a parade next year.
"Growing up as a queer person, I lived in a place where it didn't feel safe to come out and be who are you are as there was a lot of stigma," they said.
"I'm a parent and children shouldn't have to grow up that way.
"Living in closets causes a lot of damage.
"We want people to feel safe to be themselves."
Public Support
The Pride rally will be held on Portrush's West Strand and afterwards there will be a well-being event at Portrush Town Hall.
Riley said calls for the event grew following an incident in June when a suspicious item wrapped in a Pride flag was left at the home of a local councillor.
It was one of two hoax devices left outside homes.
In both cases the devices were wrapped in Pride flags.
"There has been a largely positive reception to the rally and the security alert incident did seem to spark something in people," they said.
"People felt it showed why a Pride needed to happen.
"The main point of this year is to show there is public support for a Portrush Pride.
"We are hoping for an event the scale of the Derry Pride in the years to come which attracts thousands of people."
'Monumental Moment'
Eve Sittlington, who is treasurer of Causeway Pride, said Saturday will be an emotional day for her.
"Portrush Pride has been a long time coming and it will be a monumental moment," she said.
"For many queer people growing up on the north coast, there weren't many resources or groups you could join - it felt very lonely and shameful for people.
"I want the LGBTIQA+ community to see there are many others standing with them.
"Hopefully, with the rally we can move closer to getting the memorial to Mark Ashton."
'Celebrate his legacy'
Jude Copeland led the campaign for a memorial to be erected in Mr Ashton's memory.
"What I've seen in mining villages in Yorkshire and South Wales is everyone is so keen to celebrate his legacy," he said.
"Now Pride is finally happening in his hometown."
Mr Copeland said he has spoken to a number of retired miners and pit men, whom he said know of Mark Ashton and hold him in "really high regard".
"It is still difficult for people in more rural parts of Northern Ireland to be open about their sexuality," he said.
"Visibility with events like Pride is so important."
In a statement to BBC News NI, a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the council is currently developing a memorial policy.
"When agreed and implemented, the Mark Ashton memorial will progress in accordance with the policy," the statement said.