Pamela Ballantine: UTV presenter reveals cancer diagnosis
- Published
TV presenter Pamela Ballentine has urged women to have breast screening tests done, as she reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.
The broadcaster said she received successful chemotherapy treatment following the diagnosis and has now recovered.
"Nothing can prepare you for the news," she told the Belfast Telegraph.
"This whole process has felt like it's happening to somebody else - I've never been a person to lie down and wallow."
A biopsy after her initial diagnosis - made after she attended a breast screening test without any obvious symptoms - showed the cancer was at risk of spreading.
Her oncologist referred her for surgery to remove tumours in her breast and lymph nodes as a result.
Chemotherapy was started immediately, but two weeks later her hair "started coming out in clumps".
She has worn a wig since, which was styled by her hairdresser and named 'Helen' after the actor Dame Helen Mirren.
"Not too many people know Helen and I have been inseparable since the middle of February," she said.
'You don't want platitudes'
At one point during her treatment, Ms Ballentine said she spent five weeks in hospital after contracting an infection.
"It has not been plain sailing by any means," she said.
The presenter, who has a career in the media spanning more than four decades, said she is due to continue radiotherapy and will be on medication for years.
"I have to tell my friends: 'Don't treat me any differently, I'm still me,'" she told U105 radio on Friday.
"That's the reason why I didn't want to go public - people don't know what to say.
"You don't want platitudes, you don't want sympathy - I would have stopped being Pamela and I would be an illness."
Ms Ballentine began working as a secretary at Downtown radio before becoming a newsreader for the station.
After presenting a morning show on BBC Radio Ulster, she moved to UTV, where she has remained for the majority of her career.
She presented the television magazine programme UTV Live for more than 10 years.
'Have those tests'
Before her cancer diagnosis, she said there was no sign of a tumour and urged others not to ignore mammogram appointments.
"Go and have those tests done," she said.
"If I had not gone when I was called for my regular breast screening, I would not have known I had tumours in my right breast and armpit, perhaps until it was too late."
However, she is now able to feel optimistic.
"Seven months ago I had to tell my family and friends I have breast cancer. Seven months on I can tell them that I don't," she said.
"I'm hopefully going to be me and annoying the bejesus out of you for a long time."