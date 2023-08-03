Bushmills: Man shot in hand and knee in Main Street
A man has been treated in hospital after he was shot in the hand and knee in Bushmills, County Antrim, on Wednesday evening.
Police said it happened at about 23.50 BST when a number of masked men armed with a baseball bat entered a flat in the Main Street area.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was assaulted and suffered a wound to his head before being shot.
He was taken to hospital for his injuries.
Detectives are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police.