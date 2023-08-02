Bleach poured over man in his 20s in Coleraine
Bleach has been poured over a man in his 20s in Coleraine town centre on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 14:20 BST, a man reportedly entered a shop on Church Street and bought a bottle of bleach. Upon leaving the shop, he poured the contents of the bottle over the man, police said.
The man received first aid treatment at the scene and hospital treatment was not required.
A 68-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
Police have appealed for information.