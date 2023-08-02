Michael McMonagle: Arrest warrant issued for former Sinn Féin aide
- Published
An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Sinn Féin press officer due to appear in court on child sex offences.
Micheal McMonagle, of Limewood Street in Londonderry, failed to appear at Bishop Street courthouse in the city on Wednesday.
He faces three charges relating to offences alleged to have occurred on dates between May 2020 and August 2021.
The 41-year-old is charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.
He is also charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and with attempting to make a child look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity.
A police officer told the court on Wednesday that he was aware of the facts of the case and that he could connect the accused to the charges.
A defence solicitor said his client had told him that he had a flat tyre and that he would be making his way to the court.
Later, when the case was up for mention again, the solicitor told the court that he had been unsuccessful in contacting the accused.
District Judge Barney McElholm then issued an arrest warrant saying: "He needs to come in here and have the charges put to him."
'Immediately suspended'
Mr McMonagle worked for a time as a newspaper journalist in Derry before being employed as a Sinn Féin press officer in the north west.
He was also an adviser for the party at Stormont for a number of years.
In a statement earlier on Wednesday, Sinn Féin said that as soon as it became aware of his arrest, he was "immediately suspended from employment and party membership".
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has not made contact with Sinn Féin about this investigation," a party spokesperson said.