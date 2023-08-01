Homes evacuated in east Belfast security alert
People have been evacuated from their homes in east Belfast following a report of a suspicious object.
It happened in the Hyndford Street area on Tuesday night.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland is currently at the scene of the security alert and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.
Meanwhile in Dungiven, County Londonderry, police are also at the scene of a security alert on the Ballyquinn Road.
There are no further updates at this time.