Firefighter misses his retirement party to rescue calves
- Published
A firefighter's retirement party had to be put on hold as he helped rescue 28 calves from a slurry tank.
Colleagues of Commander John Holmes were planning to toast his retirement from Newcastle fire station in County Down, after 42 years of service.
But at about 17:30 BST on Monday officers received a call to 28 calves trapped in a slurry tank near Cullyhanna, County Armagh.
Mr Holmes insisted on accompanying the crew on the call.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said this was not expected and was "testament to his 42 years of dedicated service".
"John took charge of the animal rescue team, playing a central hands-on role in the safe and successful rescue of every one of the 28 calves," said NIFRS, on social media.
The retirement presentation for Commander Holmes has now been rearranged for next Monday.