Number of patients waiting over 12 hours in emergency departments rises
- Published
The number of patients who waited more than 12 hours in emergency departments (EDs) in Northern Ireland increased by almost 9% between June 2022 and June 2023.
The government's target for emergency care is that no patient should wait longer than 12 hours.
Tuesday's figures from the Department of Health show that, in June 8,918, people waited for more than 12 hours.
This accounted for 12.9% of attendances that month.
In the same month last year, the number of people waiting was 8,193.
The total number of people going to emergency departments in June 2023 rose to 69,123 - an increase of 6.6% on the year before.
More than 12,750 people used PhoneFirst or an urgent care centre without going on to attend an emergency department.
In June 2023, almost one in six (16.3%) of those who attended EDs had been referred by a GP, up from 15.6% in June 2022.
Last month, the Department of Health said targets set out in a major plan for cutting Northern Ireland's healthcare waiting lists will not be achieved.
A framework published in 2021 proposed a £700m investment over five years to deal with lengthy waits for patients needing assessments or surgery.
But officials have said a lack of cash has led to "significant uncertainties" about implementing that plan.
Northern Ireland has the worst waiting list figures in the UK.
In the absence of a functioning power-sharing government at Stormont, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris set the 2023-24 budget for the region in April.
Speaking at the time, he said departments faced difficult decisions "in order to live within the funding available".
The Department of Health is receiving £7.25bn for day-to-day spending this year - that is similar to the amount it received last year.