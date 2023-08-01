Harley Davidson rider Judith McMullan dies in crash with car
A woman has died after the Harley Davidson motorcycle she was riding crashed with a car in County Armagh.
Judith McMullan, who was 35, was travelling on Mowhan Road near Markethill at about 18:45 BST on Monday when her motorbike and a black Seat Leon collided.
Paramedics were called but Ms McMullan died at the scene of the crash.
Ms McMullan was from the village of Whitecross in County Armagh.
Police have started an investigation into the cause of the crash.
Mowhan Road was closed overnight while investigators examined the scene but it has since been reopened.