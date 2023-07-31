Crossmaglen: PSNI officers injured after patrol car rammed
- Published
Two police officers have been injured after their patrol car was rammed in County Armagh on Sunday night.
The officers tried to stop a car being driven suspiciously at Cullaville Road in Crossmaglen at about 21:10 BST.
The vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, failed to stop before being driven into the police vehicle at speed. The male driver then fled on foot.
Both officers were injured with one taken to hospital for treatment to a back injury.
Police said the patrol car will be unusable for the foreseeable future.
"This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries," Insp Adam Corner said.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen red Hyundai i20 in the area, or who may have any information as to the driver or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police."