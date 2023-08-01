Belfast Pride: Street preacher claims remarks 'taken out of context'
- Published
A street preacher who was filmed accusing gay people of being rapists and child sex abusers has said his words were "taken out of context".
The incident was filmed in Belfast city centre ahead of the city's Pride parade on Saturday.
Police have said they are treating it as a hate crime, but no arrests have been made.
Ryan Williamson told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show: "Of course I don't believe that homosexuals rape kids."
His original comments have been criticised by LGBT campaigners and the event's organisers, with Belfast Pride co-chairperson John O'Doherty calling the language used entirely unacceptable.
"We recognise and support everyone else's right to protest, including those who chose to protest against Belfast Pride and what we believe in," he said.
"However that protest comes with a responsibility and that responsibility is clearly marked down in law."
'Free to preach God's will'
Mr Williamson claimed the media coverage of his remarks was "diabolical".
"They took an 18-second clip of a message I had been sharing and misconstrued it - they might have caught some words but they didn't catch the heart of the message," said Mr Williamson.
He said he was withdrawing his remark but added: "Homosexuality is a sin and there is a militant agenda that wants to rape the minds of our kids, their gender, identity and our country of its Biblical morality.
"I have many homosexual friends. I love people but I love God more."
He said there was a "pretext to vilify Christians and preachers".
"I am free to preach God's will in a democracy that was founded on the Bible - it's ludicrous to say I can't go out into the city centre and preach God's word."
Mr Williamson said he was "assaulted, spat on and had Bibles ripped up in front of me", and that he had contacted the police about that.
Supt Christian Bradley from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers who were at the scene gathered video evidence, which was being reviewed by detectives.
On Monday the PSNI confirmed the actions of a number of people were being examined.
The organisers of Belfast Pride have said they will discuss the incident with the police when they meet senior officers this week.
Thousands of people took part in Belfast Pride, which is the main event in the city's LGBT calendar.
More than 250 groups signed up to take part in the Belfast parade - up 25% from 2022, according to the organisers.