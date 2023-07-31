Belfast City Council considers permit system for loudspeakers
- Published
Belfast City Council has confirmed a public consultation will begin before the end of 2023 on the introduction of new by-laws relating to behaviour in the city centre.
BBC News NI understands the introduction of a permit system for the use of amplification devices including loudspeakers is being considered.
Proposals were drawn up earlier in the year.
They are not related to any specific incident.
Complaints have been raised in recent years about the activities of some preachers, protesters and buskers in the city's main shopping streets.
A draft copy of the type of new by-laws being considered has been seen by BBC News NI.
The proposals include:
- The introduction of a permit scheme for use of amplification equipment in the city centre
- Time-limits on use of amplification equipment
- Fines of up to £500 for anyone who breaks the new bye-laws
It is not clear whether a charge for a permit is being considered.
The draft by-laws seen by BBC News NI also contain exemptions to the need for a permit, including:
- Any activities organised by the council
- Any procession authorised by the Parades Commission
- A trade union picket
Belfast City Council says details of the exact proposals will be published soon.
A spokesperson said council officers had engaged with the Department for Communities, as well as other statutory agencies on the issue and, in June, councillors granted approval for the draft by-laws to be put out for consultation.
They said details of the consultation would be published on the council's website and social media channels in the autumn.
Councillors debated the issue four weeks ago at their monthly meeting.
Councillor Dean McCullough of the Democratic Unionist Party said: "I urge caution on the side of this council around attempting to do anything that may in any way undermine or infringe upon the human rights of citizens in this city...because there is no doubt that that will be open to legal challenge."
At the same meeting, Alliance Party councillor Sam Nelson recognised it was a "complex issue".
He added: "The use of loudspeakers in our city centre is quite often a public nuisance.
"We have complaints from shopkeepers, businesses, people visiting the city, tourists, families.
"Quite often the loud noise…and how long they run for, can be quite disruptive and I think it puts people off coming to our city centre."
Ultimately, the Department for Communities could become involved.
A spokesperson for the department said "local councils are responsible for the drafting of by-laws".
"Any by-laws that councils draft require Department for Communities confirmation," they added.