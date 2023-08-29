Enagh Lough: Anniversary Mass for teenage drowning victims
- Published
The families of two 16-year-old boys who drowned in County Londonderry last summer have been left with "a sadness of heart", a parish priest has said.
Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian were swimming at Enagh Lough on 29 August 2022 when they got into difficulty.
"Each and every day the parents and the families miss the boys," Waterside parish priest Fr Michael Canny said.
An anniversary Mass will be held at St Columb's Church in Londonderry on Tuesday one year on from the tragedy.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme, Fr Canny said the first anniversary was a "challenging time" for the families.
"It has been difficult, a very challenging year for them," he said.
"We see them at church and we see them on other occasions, you know there is a sadness of heart with them, even though a year has passed.
"While life has gone on for all of us, life has changed drastically and dramatically for those families, in the sense of their grief and the loss."
Fr Canny said the support for the families, who are from the Indian Keralan community in Derry, has "not waned over the past year".
The tragedy last year sparked calls for a review of safety measures at the waterway just outside Derry.
A multi-agency meeting was then convened by Derry City and Strabane District Council in October 2022 to address safety concerns at the site.
Those who attended included the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI); the Loughs Agency; Foyle Search and Rescue Service; the Policing and Community Safety Partnership; representatives from Enagh Country Park; representative from the Honourable the Irish Society and several local politicians.
Ownership over the lough proved to be a complex issue, with several different landowners owning various parts around the edge of the area.
Attendees at that meeting heard that while the council does not own any of the land at Enagh Lough, and has "no statutory responsibility for waterways," it has taken a proactive approach to bring together interested parties to discuss safety measures.
Following the meeting, the council agreed to ask accident prevention group, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), to conduct a "scoping exercise".
The council said the purpose of the scoping exercise would be to give them an idea about how much it would cost and how long it would take to carry out a formal assessment of safety measures at the site.
In a statement to BBC News NI, the council confirmed that the scoping exercise was commissioned late last year by RoSPA at a cost of £3,000.
They said several of the risk assessment report's "short-term recommendations" have since been implemented.
A council spokesperson said they have erected signage at the site following approval from landowners and funding from several sources, including the Honourable Irish Society.
A schools engagement programme with local schools was also rolled out by the Loughs Agency, Foyle Search and Rescue and the RNLI, while a Get Wet Stay Safe Water Safety programme was initiated at Enagh Lough on 21 and 22 July.
The council also said they engaged in a proactive communications and social media campaign during the spring and summer period promoting water safety messaging.
They added that further meetings of a multi-agency partnership will be reconvened in the Autumn to consider the longer-term water safety interventions across the city and district.