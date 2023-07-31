Londonderry: Residents warn of injury ahead of bonfire
Some residents in Londonderry have said they fear someone could be hurt if anti-social behaviour ahead of a bonfire continues.
For several months, young people in the city's Galliagh area have been collecting for a bonfire on 15 August.
Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.
But one local man says many residents do not want it to be held at all.
"This goes on from March and ends at the end of August, September, when they all go back to school," he said.
The man lives in the Galliagh Park area but doesn't want to be named for fear of retaliation.
'Constant noise'
"It isn't just the bonfire - it's the fireworks [which] go on morning and night, scramblers day and night," he told BBC NI's The North West Today programme.
"It's just non-stop.
"On Friday there were eight or nine bikes up and down the field and there were people congregating.
"People are actually dropping their kids off at the site and collecting them."
The resident added: "One of the things I found really, really shocking is that, in the midst of all that's happening, there were two local wakes. People had died and people were trying to grieve and it's just constant noise and fireworks.
"I'm not just speaking for myself - I'm speaking for my neighbours, because people have to work and get to sleep."
'Lost at this stage'
He called on the agencies responsible to step in.
"In all probability, it's going to go ahead this year. But what's going to happen next year and the year after that?
"People are trying to sell their houses - they can't sell because they know no one's going to want to buy a house here.
"There were people carrying knives and there were people attacked a couple of years ago," he added.
He expressed concern that young people building the bonfire are in danger of getting seriously hurt.
"We're just asking for some solution to be found," he said.
Real concern
In 2012 the removal of material at a bonfire site in Galliagh sparked three nights of riots.
The previous year, a senior priest in Derry, Fr Michael Canny, condemned bonfires across the city, including in the Galliagh area, as "a nuisance".
Earlier this month it was announced that a controversial bonfire in the city's Bogside on 15 August could be cancelled and replaced with a music event.
Martin Connolly, a community worker in Galliagh, told The North West Today he hopes young people in the area will take inspiration from that.
"For a while it was very quiet. The last few weeks things have been starting to ramp up," Mr Connolly said.
"There have been a number of vehicles burnt on the site. There have been nights where there have been fireworks going to all hours.
"There have been incidents of garden furniture being stolen from people's gardens and set on fire.
"We are now into 15 days before the bonfire takes places. So there's real concern at the minute."
Mr Connolly said despite a lack of funding, local groups have arranged initiatives for young people as an alternative focus over the summer months.
"On the night, they light a bonfire; two hours later, it's over and done with - it's not about that," he said.
"It's all the stuff that goes on prior to it and it's all the stuff that goes on after it for a number for hours in the middle of the night."
A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said "the department does not permit bonfire material being stored, or bonfires being located, on departmental land".
"The department also understands that the local community and residents in Galliagh are not supportive of any bonfire taking place and therefore any bonfire is clearly against the local community's wishes," the spokesperson added.
They said the department would take "all reasonable steps as far as possible to prevent or minimise the risk presented in relation to a bonfire taking place" and continue to consult with key stakeholders "on what is a very difficult, sensitive and challenging situation".