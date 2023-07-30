Belfast Pride: Police treat incident before parade as hate crime
Police say they are treating as a hate crime an incident where a man was filmed allegedly making abusive remarks about members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The incident was filmed ahead of the Belfast Pride parade in the city on Saturday.
Supt Christian Bradley from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers who were at the scene "gathered evidence on body-worn video".
He said the footage was currently being reviewed by detectives.
Thousands of people took part in Belfast Pride, which is the main event in the city's LGBTQ+ calendar.
This year's theme was Stand by Your Trans.
More than 250 groups and agencies signed up to take part in the Belfast parade - up 25% from 2022, according to the organisers.