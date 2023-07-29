Killkeel car crash leaves man in serious condition

PSNI CrestPSNI

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Kilkeel in County Down.

It happened on the Newry Road at about 09:30 BST on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital. Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

In a separate incident police are appealing for information and witnesses after a three-car crash in Londonderry.

It happened near the Altnagelvin Roundabout at about 19:30 on Friday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended.

The driver of one of the cars is in a critical condition in hospital.

The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries. 

