Killkeel car crash leaves man in serious condition
- Published
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Kilkeel in County Down.
It happened on the Newry Road at about 09:30 BST on Saturday.
Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital. Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
In a separate incident police are appealing for information and witnesses after a three-car crash in Londonderry.
It happened near the Altnagelvin Roundabout at about 19:30 on Friday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended.
The driver of one of the cars is in a critical condition in hospital.
The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.