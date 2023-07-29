Belfast: Three charged with trafficking and prostitution
Two men and a woman have appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with offences including human trafficking and prostitution.
They were charged after a police investigation which began last June.
A woman told police she was enticed to Northern Ireland from Romania with the promise of a job at an Amazon warehouse, the court heard.
On arriving, she was told there was no job and she would have to do sex work to make money and pay for her flights.
Petru Balogh, 26 and and 35-year-old Flortina Ciuvar, both with an address at Hugh Street in Belfast, and 29-year-old Ioan Mihai of Coombe Hill Park in Belfast, are also accused of acquiring criminal property - cash - and converting it.
The charges follow an operation conducted jointly between the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and Romanian authorities into an organised crime group.
The operation focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
Using an interpreter, all three confirmed they understood the charges facing them.
They have been remanded in custody to appear again next month.