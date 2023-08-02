Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: DUP leader hits out at party members
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader has hit out at some within his own ranks for briefing against the party.
In a letter to DUP members, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it damages unionism and the party's electoral prospects.
The letter, first seen by the Belfast Telegraph, was emailed on Saturday.
In it, Sir Jeffrey said those who briefed against the party were doing so to "gain media coverage or advance their personal agenda".
Sir Jeffrey became DUP leader two years ago following a bitter split in the party over the toppling of Arlene Foster, who was briefly replaced by Edwin Poots.
Sir Jeffrey said in the letter that during his time as leader he has sought to avoid "engaging in public bickering with fellow unionists", instead focusing on defending the union.
He went on to express that it was a "point of frustration" to read fellow unionists "manufacturing" attacks on the DUP or other unionists.
'Gutting each other'
"I use the term 'manufacture' as the attack will lack substance and be driven more by an effort to gain media coverage or advance their personal agenda than any desire to advance Northern Ireland," he added.
The party leader said that in some cases "years of daily gutting each other on the airwaves" has had an eroding effect on the pro-union voter.
"Indeed, it drives many pro-union voters to stand back from getting involved in elected politics or voting in elections. This has cost unionism dear and helped pave the way for the success of our opponents."
All is still not well within the DUP.
Despite the party leader's insistence the wounds laid bare a few years ago have now healed, it is clear the deep divisions are still there.
As set out in his message to members, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is determined to face down those he accuses of briefing against the party.
He also raises the danger of further electoral damage with a Westminster election coming next year.
The timing of his warning is key as the party could soon have a big decision to make about a potential return to Stormont.
At some point the negotiations with the government will conclude with an offer on the table.
Then it will be for the party leadership to decide if the offer is enough to tempt the DUP back to Stormont.
That is sure to be a pressure point which those opposed to the leader may seek to exploit .
If so we can expect more secret briefings to the media just like the one leaked today.
Sir Jeffrey appeared to suggest unionist unity would be required in future elections although did not specifically mention pacts.
"Ultimately the goal of working together must be to maximise the vote of every pro-union voter on polling day," he added.
"It is frustrating that unionism could have had more seats in the last Assembly election if the transfer rate between unionist parties had been better. Division costs unionism seats and influence."
The DUP was returned as the second largest party in last year's assembly election, with Sinn Féin becoming the biggest Stormont party for the first time.