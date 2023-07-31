Belfast drug users warned over possible bad batch of 'benzos'
Drug users in Belfast are being warned that prescription drugs with the street name 'benzos' may be laced with other dangerous chemicals.
BBC News NI understands there have been multiple overdoses in recent days.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) said it has been alerted to a risk of overdoses associated with yellow tablets thought to be benzodiazepines (benzos).
It added that the tablets may contain metonitazene/nitazene which can have "damaging effects to the body".
The PHA explained that nitazenes come under the category of new synthetic opioids (NSO) and can have varying levels of potency.
"Nitazenes have been known to be administered by many routes including intravenous, oral, sublingual, nasal and vaping," its spokesman said.
"The effects include reduced breathing, reduced heart rate, constricted pupils, drowsiness, euphoria, nausea, itching and risk of overdoses.
"The PHA is working closely with partner organisations to support individuals who may be affected and have provided harm reduction advice for those who misuse drugs."
Benzodiazepines, or 'benzos', can also be referred to as 'blues' or 'yellows'.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) reportedly responded to 12 overdoses during a 24-hour period last week.
Independent Belfast City Councillor Paul McCusker said he has heard reports of a recent increase in overdoses in the city.
"In just 24 hours, 12 individuals overdosed with some of those affected requiring CPR," Mr McCusker said.
"This is believed to be linked to a strong bad batch of blues and yellows which contain benzodiazepines and opiates," he added.