GAA World Games: Derry welcomes Cambodian GAA stars of the future
Young children at a GAA club in County Londonderry have welcomed members of a Cambodian club to their pitches.
Michael Davitt GAC in Swatragh hosted Cairde Khmer for games and training on Friday afternoon.
The Cambodian teams had been competing in the GAA world games in Owenbeg and Celtic Park this week.
Conor Wall is one of Cáirde Khmer's co-founders and said the games had been a trip of a lifetime for many of the players.
"Cambodia would be a developing country. Some of our players come from middle class to low middle class to very underprivileged families," he said.
"More than half our players across the men's and women's team would have grown up on a famous dump site called Stung Meanchey."
Conor said the sport is growing in popularity in Cambodia, and that 90% of the players now are native Cambodians, while 10% are expats.
Meeting new people
Sreylak Koun, a Cáirde Khmer player, said she found the trip exciting.
"I have got to know many new people, learn about their history and play against really good teams."
Lionel Reaksmey said he has been playing gaelic football for a number of years.
"It improves a lot of skills and gives me a fit body and good health. I have a great time playing it."
The teams were welcomed off a bus in Swatragh by some of the younger members of the village's Michael Davitt GAC.
The club's chairman Michael O'Kane helped to organise the event.
"Everybody is very excited first of all in terms of meeting people from different backgrounds and cultures," he said.
"Our children are very excited to meet the Cambodians and learn from them as well as take part in the GAA games."
Meabh, 10, said: "It's nice to know some other people are learning what we know and we know a little about them too."
Ten-year-old Clodagh said she enjoyed practicing camogie with the players.
"Other people were trying out the sports that we know and it got us really excited."