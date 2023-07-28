Manchester United and Ireland fans face Belfast-Dublin train disruption
Sport fans face possible disruption next weekend as train services between Belfast and Dublin undergo planned engineering works.
There are several major fixtures taking place over the weekend, including Manchester United and Ireland rugby fixtures.
The work is being undertaken on 5 and 6 August by Irish Rail, on the line between Malahide and Drogheda.
Bus substitutions will be in operation for Enterprise rail passengers.
They will run between Drogheda and Dublin.
Translink often provides additional capacity for major events but, on this occasion, said it will not be possible.
'Disappointing'
Head of customer service at Translink, Hilton Parr, said the works were timed to coincide with the Republic of Ireland's August bank holiday, which is when passenger numbers are typically lower.
"There are now a number of sporting fixtures taking place in Dublin and we would typically offer additional capacity for these, however, this will not be possible this weekend due to these works," Mr Parr said.
"We understand this may be disappointing for some of our passengers but look forward to being able to resume any special services and additional capacity for future events."
Planned events include:
Saturday 5 August
- Ireland v Italy - Aviva Stadium
- UCD ADC v Derry City FC - UCD Bowl
- Bohemians FC v Drogheda United FC - Dalymount Park
Sunday 6 August
- Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao - Aviva Stadium
- Shamrock Rovers FC v Cork City FC - Tallaght Stadium
Trains from Belfast's Lanyon Place will operate to and from Drogheda rail station with bus substitutions in place for continuing journeys into Dublin Connolly.
Certain train services will also stop at Lurgan and Lisburn to accommodate passengers for local services.
"We advise passengers to allow extra time for their journey and to check their journey in advance as bus substitutions may operate at different times to train schedules," Mr Parr added.