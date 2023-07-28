Three charged after cannabis worth £1m discovered in beds in a van
Three people have been charged following the discovery of £1m worth of cannabis found hidden inside a van at Belfast Harbour last year.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in partnership with their UK counterparts conducted a number of searches in the north east of England and Northern Ireland on Thursday.
A man, 39, was arrested in Newry and a large quantity of tobacco was seized.
A woman, aged 33, and a 39-year-old man were also arrested in England.
The search operation was in relation to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs found hidden inside divan beds in a van on 20 December 2022.
The three people have now all been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs.
All three are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court next month.