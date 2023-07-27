Human trafficking: Three arrests in 'significant' PSNI investigation
- Published
Three arrests have been made as part of a "significant" investigation into human trafficking, the PSNI has said.
The inquiry was conducted with Romanian authorities, looking at a group suspected of trafficking young women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
Two men, 29 and 36, and one woman, aged 35, have been held accused of controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering.
Det Insp Rachel Miskelly said six victims have been identified so far.
It is believed the women were enticed with the false promise of lawful employment in Northern Ireland.
"The grim reality is that, upon arrival, they're forced into prostitution and exploited," Det Insp Miskelly added.
She accused crime groups of targeting vulnerable individuals to "identify, groom and exploit them", adding that all the women had come from the same area of Romania, and had experienced "some form of hardship".
"These young women have been treated appallingly," Det Insp Miskelly continued.
"They have been forced to engage in sexual activity, and the money made at their expense lines the pockets of the crime group members."
More victims suspected
The brothels believed to be linked to the group were in the greater Belfast area, as well as Newtownabbey.
However, police said victims were sent to various locations in Northern Ireland for sexual exploitation purposes.
A joint investigation team was set up with Romanian authorities to gather evidence on the suspects and identify potential victims.
Both teams have also been working closely with the National Crime Agency, the Public Prosecution Service, An Garda Síochána (Irish police), Woman's Aid and the International Justice Mission.
However, police believe there are still more victims to be found.
Det Insp Miskelly urged members of the public, and human trafficking victims, to contact them with information.
"We want to help you," she said. "I assure you that you will be treated with respect and sensitivity - every step of the way."