Man pleads not guilty after dog found partially buried
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog that was found partially buried in Londonderry.
The American bull terrier was discovered in Ballyarnett Country Park by a member of the public on 15 March.
The dog, called Luna, was later put down by a vet due to her injuries.
Peter Toland, 29, of Cornshell Fields in Derry, also entered not guilty pleas on Thursday to three counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.
The accused is currently on bail in relation to the charges.
A previous court heard that the dog was found unresponsive, emaciated and had multiple punctures to the top of its nose and head.
A solicitor for the defendant at Derry Magistrates' Court on Thursday asked for an adjournment for several weeks so a date could be fixed for contest.
The case has been adjourned until 21 August.