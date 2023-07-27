Brexit: Northern Ireland students to receive €2m Erasmus funding
- Published
The Irish government has allocated €2m (£1.7m) to support Northern Ireland students participating in the Erasmus scheme.
The funds will be made available to students studying in higher education institutions in Northern Ireland.
Erasmus is an EU programme that helps students study in other countries.
The scheme has enabled thousands of NI students and staff to spend time abroad studying or on a work placement.
The UK turned down an offer to continue participating in Erasmus after Brexit and set up the alternative Turing scheme.
While most UK students now only have access to the Turing scheme, students in Northern Ireland can still participate in Erasmus thanks to an arrangement with the Irish government, meaning they are eligible to apply for both programmes.
For the 2022-23 academic year, Northern Ireland was awarded £2.6m by the Turing scheme.
The final year in which schools, colleges and universities in the UK could bid for funding from Erasmus was 2020, as the UK is not participating in the new Erasmus programme which runs from 2021-2027.
The Republic of Ireland's Higher Education Minister Simon Harris previously said his government was fulfilling a commitment to Northern Ireland by allowing students to continue to avail of the scheme.
"During my many engagements in Northern Ireland, including with the universities' vice-chancellors, the loss of access to Erasmus+ Programme was constantly being raised - I understand that," Mr Harris said in a statement on Thursday.
"Fulfilling this promise will deliver on the Irish government's commitment made during the UK withdrawal from the EU.
"This funding will bolster the financial capacity of the institutions to meet the mobility needs of their students."
Mr Harris said the funding will be a "permanent commitment" and will be in place as long as students in Northern Ireland wish to avail of it.
"It is an investment in relationships between institutions north and south. It is an investment in our island's next generation, and I think it's a really practical sensible way of continuing to cooperate post-Brexit."
Education officials will finalise arrangements with the Northern Ireland institutions in the coming weeks to ensure support is in place from September.