Belfast Pride 2023: Thousands gather to march in parade
- Published
This year's Belfast Pride is under way, with thousands of people taking part.
The Pride parade is the main event in the city's LGBTQ+ calendar - this year's theme is Stand by Your Trans.
Organisers said it was a "protest and a celebration, a call for equality, a stand for solidarity and a celebration of the lives of LGBTQIA+ people".
This year, more than 250 groups and agencies signed up to take part in the Belfast parade - up 25% from 2022, according to the organisers.
Kirsty Mulholland, co-chair of Belfast Pride, said: "Today is an opportunity to embrace and celebrate the wonderful diversity of Belfast and to show that our city is a city for all.
"The ever-growing support for Belfast Pride and the inclusion of the diverse groups and communities from across Northern Ireland shows the important role Belfast Pride plays in making Belfast the city we all know and love.
"We have an amazing day of entertainment for all the family including our live concert full of local performers in Custom House Square, our Pride Village with children's entertainment, and our annual pride market."
Belfast Pride website has cited police figures that showed a 24% increase in the number of transphobic hate crimes in Northern Ireland.
Another co-chair of the event, John O'Doherty, said the Belfast Pride festival was "unapologetically trans inclusive".
"For over 50 years the international pride movement has fought to increase visibility, awareness, and support for LGBTQIA+ people while challenging hatred and intolerance in all its guises," he said.
"Across the UK media and wider social media, we have seen an exponential increase in transphobia as well as homophobia, biphobia and sexism directed towards trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse people and those who support them.
"The moral panic being expressed by those who oppose the rights and inclusion of trans, non-binary and gender diverse people and the presentation of LGBTQIA+ as dangerous, is nothing more than recycled homophobia from the past."
Ulster Rugby and the Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) were among the sports organisations to send official delegations for the first time last year.
But Ulster Rugby has been excluded from this year's event because of the organisers' opposition to a ban on transgender women playing in female contact rugby games.
The 2022 parade was led by a group of asylum seekers and refugees.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been policing the event for more than 20 years and first sent uniformed officers to march in Belfast Pride in 2017.
However, police officers wishing to attend this year's Pride march in Belfast are not allowed to do so in uniform.
Some people had seen their attendance as an official endorsement of gay rights campaign issues.
But the decision by the force not to allow its officers to parade in uniform has been met with criticism by others.
The parade is taking the same route as last year - leaving Custom House Square in the city before finishing at Victoria Street.