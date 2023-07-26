Newtownards: Graffiti threatening senior judge appears outside court
- Published
Graffiti threatening senior district judge Mark Hamill has appeared on a wall outside Newtownards courthouse.
The damage happened before a number of defendants were due to appear in court on Wednesday in relation to long-running feuds between loyalist factions in the area.
A number of windows were also smashed in the attack.
In court on Wednesday, Judge Hamill said Newtownards Magistrates' Court will not be intimidated.
Judge Hamill told the court the incident was "an existential threat to the rule of law in Newtownards".
"If anyone thinks that damaging the court and behaving in this way that the court will be intimidated - this court is not going to be intimidated," he added.
Independent unionist councillor Steven Irvine described it as a "totally and utterly disgraceful" act.