Castlederg: Pensioner assaulted during burglary
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in Castlederg, County Tyrone, during which a pensioner was assaulted.
During the incident, at around 19:00 BST on Monday, two men entered a house in the town's Derg View area and assaulted the occupant, a man aged in his 70s.
They left with items from the house, a police spokesperson said.
"This has been very distressing for the victim, who sustained facial injuries," PSNI Det Sgt Watkin said.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7pm last night and noticed any suspicious activity."