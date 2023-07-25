Belfast: Police appeal over 12 July Sandy Row assaults
Police have appealed for information about an incident in south Belfast on 12 July in which a man, a woman and a teenage girl were assaulted.
It happened in Wellwood Street in the Sandy Row area at about 00:20 BST.
Police said a man witnessed a teenage girl being assaulted "by approximately four to five males". When he intervened he was punched to the ground and further assaulted.
A woman who also intervened was also knocked to the ground.
Both the man and the woman received hospital treatment for their injuries.
Police want anyone who may have witnessed the assaults or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help their enquiries to contact them.