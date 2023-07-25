All-Island Strategic Rail Review: Derry to Portadown line recommended
- Published
Restoration of the train line between Londonderry and Portadown is one of the main recommendations made in a new review of the railway network.
BBC News NI has seen the draft report of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which is expected to be presented to the Irish cabinet.
The cost of implementing the 30 recommendations is estimated between €35bn (£29.2bn) and €36.8bn.
The list would take "the best part of 25 years" to deliver.
Costs would be split between the two jurisdictions, with Northern Ireland taking a 25% share.
The review cannot be formally published until a Stormont minister is in place to sign it off.
The restoration of a line from Derry to Portadown and on to Letterkenny in County Donegal would "link the large towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the rail network" and "greatly improve intercity connectivity" from the north west to Belfast and Dublin, the report says.
There are also recommendations about reinstating the line from Portadown to Armagh, Cavan and Mullingar, building a new direct line between Lisburn and Newry, electrifying "much of" the network and integrating bus and rail ticketing and timetabling to improve access.
Increased electrification of the network would both reduce emissions and improve journey times.
Airport connection
Connecting three of the island's main airports - Dublin, Belfast International and Shannon - to the rail network would give 90% of commercial aviation passengers access by train.
Six main goals have been established - Decarbonisation, Intercity, Regional & Rural, Sustainable Cities, Freight & Economy, and Economic Feasibility.
If all of its recommendations were delivered, the review authors suggest 700,000 more people across the island of Ireland would live within 5km (3.1 miles) of a train station, boosting rail catchment by 25% on today's totals.
Analysis: Clock ticking on climate change targets
Campaigners have long called for the restoration of the rail network, particularly to the large blank space that is the north-west on every train route map.
With environmental pressures to get more people using public transport, and businesses increasingly clamouring for low-carbon freight options, investing in rail should make sense.
The review acknowledges there are challenges - some proposals, like a stop in Cookstown or a line to Enniskillen, have been ruled out because of physical or demand constraints.
But with the clock ticking on Northern Ireland meeting its legally binding climate change targets, the biggest challenge is arguably the lack of an executive at Stormont.
Connecting larger towns and cities would enable the whole island to double passenger rail market share and boost the all-island economy by €20 billion, based on 2011 prices.
And two-thirds of the island's freight tonnage would pass through ports served by the railway network.
Both jurisdictions have a target of reaching net zero by 2050, with decarbonising transport set to play a large part in meeting that ambition.